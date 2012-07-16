FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aker Solutions wins $72 mln Australia contract
July 16, 2012

Aker Solutions wins $72 mln Australia contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions won a 440 million crown ($72.16 million) subsea umbilical, riser, flowline (SURF) contract for the Ichthys liquefied natural gas project in Australia, it said on Monday.

The work includes the engineering, procurement, fabrication and supply of static and dynamic umbilicals, totalling 63 kilometres.

The contract has been booked as order intake in the second quarter of 2012. ($1 = 6.0977 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
