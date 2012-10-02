FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aker Solutions gets Dong Energy contract
#Energy
October 2, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Aker Solutions gets Dong Energy contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Aker Solutions

* Signed a contract with Dong Energy to provide well intervention services for the oil company’s assets offshore Norway and Denmark.

* Aker Solutions will deliver electrical wireline logging services and wireline tractor services at the oil and gas fields where Dong Energy operates on the Danish and Norwegian continental shelves.

* The contract is valid for two years plus an optional two-year extension (2+2).

* Aker Solutions estimates that the contract will generate revenues of approximately NOK 40 million annually.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
