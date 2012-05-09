Aker Solutions Q1 earnings rise more than expected

OSLO, May 9 (Reuters) - Aker Solutions, Norway’s flagship oil services company, reported first-quarter earnings above forecasts on Wednesday and said there was continued strong demand in most markets.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items, rose to 1.00 billion Norwegian crowns ($171.33 million) from 682 million in the year-ago period, adjusted for one-off items, above analysts mean forecast for 925 million. ($1 = 5.8366 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)