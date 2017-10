OSLO, June 8 (Reuters) - Aker Solutions

* Awarded two contracts from Island Offshore to provide well intervention services for Statoil in the North Sea.

* The two contracts are valid for five years plus two optional two-year extensions

* Contracts run from 2015, when the current contracts expire

* The two contracts in total will generate revenues between NOK 400 and 500 million during the firm five-year period