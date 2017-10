OSLO, July 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions has acquired two Norwegian subsea services firms for an undisclosed sum as part of its efforts to ramp up its subsea business, it said on Tuesday.

Aker Solutions has acquired Subsea House and SSH Engineering from Subsea Holding, and the two firms employ 40 people, which will be lifted by up to 100 within two years, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)