Aker Solutions wins NOK 850-950 mln contract

OSLO, April 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions has won a contract from Kvaerner to deliver engineering services to the Ormen Lange/Nyhamna onshore facilities on the west coast of Norway, operated by Shell.

The sub-contract is expected to represent approximately 850 to 950 million Norwegian crowns ($148 to $165 million) in revenues for Aker Solutions, the firm said on Thursday. ($1 = 5.7540 Norwegian crowns)

Earlier on Thursday Kvaerner announced it won a 6 billion, six-year contract from Shell.