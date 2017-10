OSLO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions’ planned senior unsecured bond issue will be in the range of 750 million and 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($130-$173 million), a company spokesman said on Thursday.

The bond will be placed the Norwegian bond market with maturity of October 2019 to finance general corporate purposes. ($1 = 5.7768 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Henrik Stolen)