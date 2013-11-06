UPDATE 2-Aker Solutions shares soar on new orders, high tendering

* Order backlog NOK 60.6 bln vs NOK 55.3 bln forecast

By Balazs Koranyi and Ole Petter Skonnord

OSLO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Oil services firm Aker Solution reported an unexpected rise in new orders on Wednesday and predicted robust tendering ahead, relieving investors who expected the firm to be hit by the sector’s investment slowdown.

Norway’s Aker Solution, which focuses on offshore work in places like the North Sea, Brazil and West Africa, said it collected 11.9 billion crowns ($2 billion) of new orders, well ahead of expectations for 7.3 billion, even as its profit figures missed expectations.

“We combined a decent third quarter with a prosperous market outlook, though with somewhat higher uncertainties than in recent years,” Executive Chairman Oeyvind Eriksen said.

“Tender activity during the third quarter was robust, supporting expectations for further growth even as many oil companies have become more concerned with preserving cash.”

Oil firms around the globe have cut back capital spending, preserving cash for dividends as years of robust growth has pushed free cashflow into the red and pushed up costs for everything from labour to equipment.

Despite the caution, investors focused on the order increase and the tendering outlook, sending the stock to 88.05 crowns by 0835 GMT, well ahead of the 0.2 percent rise in the European oil and gas index.

Prior to Wednesday’s jump, the stock had underperformed the index, falling 7 percent over the previous three months against a rise of 7 percent in the benchmark, as Aker Solutions suffered from a slowing order intake, weak execution of some key projects and easing growth in global oil and gas investments.

The stock has been undervalued compared with peers, trading at 7.8 times its expected 2014 earnings, below around 10 for European oil services firms, Thomson Reuters data showed.

“Based on the high order intake and revenue coverage, we see upside potential to our 2014/2015 revenue estimates,” Fearnley Securities said. “With good execution within subsea and drilling Technology, we see upside potential to our 90 crown share price target.”

The firm’s EBITDA fell 4 percent to 1.07 billion crowns, missing expectations for 1.12 billion crowns, but analysts said the miss was too small to overshadow the positive outlook.

Aker Solutions said it expected offshore capital spending to rise by 8 to 10 percent a year through 2017 with the subsea and deepwater sectors growing more rapidly.

In the North Sea, its core focus, it expects oil companies to place contracts for major front end engineering design work and to order new floating and subsea production facilities over the next six to 12 months.

However, in Brazil, another focus area, it sees short and medium term supply constraints even as the country is bound to become the single largest offshore market in the longer term.

“I see prices as pretty stable,” Eriksen said. “But the payment terms have become higher on the oil companies agenda. So in some regions and with some customers, it’s more difficult to negotiate a balanced payment schedule.”

Eriksen added that the firm’s focus in the coming year would be winning tenders for Statoil’s giant Johan Sverdrup field, which could produce over 500,000 barrels of oil at its peak.

The firm, which sold a small unit for 180 million euros last week, said it would continue to focus on its core activities but stopped short of promising more divestments. ($1 = 5.9739 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by David Cowell)