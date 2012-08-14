FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aker Solutions Q2 profit beats forecasts
August 14, 2012 / 5:11 AM / 5 years ago

Aker Solutions Q2 profit beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions reported second-quarter earnings above expectations on Tuesday and said its outlook remains bullish.

Aker Solutions said second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 113 percent to 1.36 billion crowns ($229.60 million), exceeding expectation for 1.17 billion crowns in a Reuters survey.

“Aker Solutions experiences strong demands for its services in most regions of the world, and tendering activity is high,” it said in a report. ($1 = 5.9233 Norwegian krone) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

