BRIEF-Aker Solutions wins Hyundai Heavy contract

July 23 (Reuters) - Aker Solutions

* Signed a contract with Hyundai Heavy Industries to supply a complete drilling equipment topside package to a new semi-submersible drilling rig the South Korean yard is building for Seadrill, the rig operator.

* The contract includes an option to supply one more drilling equipment package.

* Aker Solutions will handle all major aspects of the topside equipment delivery, from engineering support and procurement to installation and commissioning.

* Most of the equipment will be delivered in 2013 and the rig will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2014.