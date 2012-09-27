FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aker Solutions wins $400 mln Shell contract in Brunei
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 27, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

Aker Solutions wins $400 mln Shell contract in Brunei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions has won a five-year 2.3 billion crown ($400 million) contract to manage and construct the offshore assets of Shell’s Brunei unit, it said on Thursday.

“As the management contractor Aker Solutions will be responsible for managing the construction and maintenance work for Brunei Shell Petroleum’s offshore assets, and transferring competence to enable local businesses to gradually assume responsibility for the work,” it said in a statement.

Work will start immediately and the first offshore campaign managed by Aker Solutions in Brunei is scheduled for 2013.

The contract has an optional two-year extension.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.