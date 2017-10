OSLO, June 4 (Reuters) - Statoil has awarded Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions early phase studies for Statoil’s recent major discoveries offshore Norway, Aker Solutions said on Monday.

The contracts involve concept studies for the Skrugard and Havis fields in the Barents Sea and the Johan Sverdrup discovery in the North Sea, and the value was undisclosed. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)