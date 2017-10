OSLO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Oil services firm Aker Solutions secured a five-year frame agreement to provide work for Talisman Sinopec Energy UK Ltd, the joint venture of China’s Sinopec and Talisman Energy, it said on Monday.

The framework deal on Talisman Sinopec’s brownfield projects on the UK continental shelf contains no firm spending commitment, Oslo-listed Aker Solutions said.