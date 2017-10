OSLO, July 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions has won a contract from Total’s Angola unit to provide subsea intervention services, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The deal is for two years with an aggregated value of $250 million and Total has an option for three one-year extensions.

Operations are planned to start up in the first quarter of 2013. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)