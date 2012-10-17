BRIEF-Aker Solutions gets 3-yr Shetland contract from Total

OSLO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Aker Solutions

* Aker Solutions has secured a three year contract to provide operations and maintenance services to Total E&P UK Ltd and its joint venture partner DONG E&P (UK) Ltd at the new Shetland Gas Plant (SGP).

* The agreement includes provision of operations, maintenance and services support personnel for Total E&P UK at the new gas plant, which will receive gas from the Laggan and Tormore fields, west of Shetland.

* The contract is valid for three and a half years with an optional two year extension. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)