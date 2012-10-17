FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aker Solutions gets 3-yr Shetland contract from Total
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 17, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Aker Solutions gets 3-yr Shetland contract from Total

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Aker Solutions

* Aker Solutions has secured a three year contract to provide operations and maintenance services to Total E&P UK Ltd and its joint venture partner DONG E&P (UK) Ltd at the new Shetland Gas Plant (SGP).

* The agreement includes provision of operations, maintenance and services support personnel for Total E&P UK at the new gas plant, which will receive gas from the Laggan and Tormore fields, west of Shetland.

* The contract is valid for three and a half years with an optional two year extension. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.