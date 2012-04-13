FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Akfen sells unit to Germany's Aquila for 354 mln euro
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 13, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

Turkey's Akfen sells unit to Germany's Aquila for 354 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 13 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Akfen Holding signed a memorandum of understanding with Germany’s Aquila Hydropower on the sale of its hydropower generation unit Akfenhes and its subsidiaries, Akfen said in a statement on Friday.

Hamburg-based Aquila will buy the hydropower plants with a total power generation capacity of 570.8 million Kwh for 353.9 million euro ($466.25 million), Akfen Holding said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Akfen shares traded 3.2 percent higher at 10.36 lira after the deal announcement.

$1 = 0.7590 euros Writing by Ece Toksabay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.