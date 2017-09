Dec 19 (Reuters) - Akfen Gyo :

* Says 11 months rent income from 16 hotels, 13 hotels in Turkey 3 hotels in Russia, increased by 16 percent versus a year ago

* 11 months rent income included Cyprus Merit Park Hotel and Samara Office Project increased 18 percent versus a year ago

* 11 months rent income from hotels in Turkey increased by 5 percent versus a year ago

* 11 months occupancy rate of hotels in Turkey was 68 percent

