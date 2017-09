Oct 3 (Reuters) - Akka Technologies SA and Dassault Systemes :

* Agree long-term partnership to promote innovation on market of autonomous and connected vehicles

* Dassault Systemes 3DEXPERIENCE platform to be used for development of Link&Go autonomous and connected vehicle Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)