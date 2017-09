Nov 20 (Reuters) - Akka Technologies SA :

* Wins call for offers launched by Aquitaine Regional Council for Link in City project

* Research and development center Akka research to work jointly with Aquitaine Regional Council, Cogniteev and Helileo companies Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)