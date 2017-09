Nov 13 (Reuters) - Akka Technologies SA :

* Q3 revenue 212.5 million euros versus 211.7 million euros last year

* Confirms full year objective of organic growth

* Sees full year 2014 operating margin in line with consensus

* Mid term objectives are annual revenue of 1.2 billion euros

* Sees annual operating profit of 100 million euros and operating marign of 8 to 10 percent on mid term

