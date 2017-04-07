Germany's Fresenius weighing bid for generic drugmaker Akorn -Bbg

April 7 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is weighing a bid for generic drugmaker Akorn Inc, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies are in discussions, though no final decisions have been made, Bloomberg reported. bloom.bg/2oN9cMw

Akorn's shares rose as much as 21.5 percent to $30.64 in afternoon trading. The company has a market value of about $3.7 billion.

Fresenius and Akorn were not immediately available for comments. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)