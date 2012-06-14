FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Acron determined to continue bid for Polish rival
June 14, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

Acron determined to continue bid for Polish rival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s Acron said on Thursday it was determined to go ahead with its 1.5 billion zloty ($438 million) bid for Poland’s top chemicals group Azoty Tarnow despite the Polish government’s unwillingness to sell its 32 percent stake.

The Treasury Ministry, which oversees state assets, said on Wednesday that selling its controlling holding would endanger the company’s strategy and limit the value of other Polish chemical makers.

“The view expressed by the Polish treasury is more and more surprising to us, as it shows a lack of consistency on the part of the ministry,” Acron’s deputy head Vladimir Kantor said in a statement. “Acron’s bid is an answer to (Poland‘s) privatisation plan for 2012-2013.” (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)

