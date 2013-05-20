FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Kazanci appoints Merrill to sell Aksa Enerji stake
May 20, 2013 / 5:40 AM / in 4 years

Turkey's Kazanci appoints Merrill to sell Aksa Enerji stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Kazanci Holding has appointed Merrill Lynch to sell a 16.3 percent stake in its power producer Aksa Enerji to international investors, according to a statement on Monday.

A roadshow for the sale will run from May 20 to 24, Aksa said in the stock-exchange filing. It added that the sale will be to corporate investors and that no public offering was planned.

Kazanci owns 81.5 percent of Aksa, while Goldman Sachs International controls 13.3 percent. Five percent of the company is traded on the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

