FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-AK Steel posts loss after big tax charge
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 1:22 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-AK Steel posts loss after big tax charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - AK Steel Holding Corp posted a steep second-quarter loss on Tuesday as the company took a charge for its U.S. taxes.

The net loss was $724.2 million, or $6.55 per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $33.1 million, or 30 cents per share.

Excluding a one-time noncash charge of $736.0 million for a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, earnings per share were 10 cents.

Analysts on average had forecast earnings of 6 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales for the quarter were $1.54 billion, down 14 percent, as both shipments and selling prices weakened.

The company said it had not issued a profit forecast because of the economic uncertainty, but that it expected to do so later in the quarter.

Shares of AK Steel, which at Monday’s close were down nearly 40 percent so far this year, rose 1.6 percent in premarket trading to $5.08.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.