Dec 16 (Reuters) - Aktia Bank Plc :

* Aktia Bank Plc: acquisition of own shares completed

* Total purchase price for shares was 1.3 million euros ($1.62 million)

* Says during period Nov. 18 - Dec. 15 2014, company has acquired a total of 130,000 A series shares at an average price of 9.66 euros per share

* After acquisition of own shares Aktia Bank Plc holds a total of 137,406 A shares and 6,658 R shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8033 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)