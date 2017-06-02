Akva Design AS wins approval for 1 development license, 9 rejected

OSLO, June 2 (Reuters) - ** Norway's Fisheries Directorate has given approval for an experimental fish farm design by Akva Design AS, the regulator said in a statement ** Akva Design was only given approval for one out of 10 permissions it applied for ** One permission has a capacity of maximum 780 tonnes of salmon ** Norway's Fisheries Directorate gave at the same time Marine Harvest permission for four development licences for it's Egg concept while ten licenses were rejected ** Development licences are part of an initiative by the Norwegian Industry and Fisheries Ministry to spur growth in Norway's salmon production ** To be awarded a license under the scheme, companies must show that their plans bring technological innovation while also adhering to strict environmental and animal welfare procedures

Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Camilla Knudsen