5 months ago
Akva Group wins conditional support for fish farm concept -regulator
March 13, 2017 / 7:41 AM / 5 months ago

Akva Group wins conditional support for fish farm concept -regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 13 (Reuters) -

** Norway's Fisheries Directorate has given conditional support to an experimental fish farm design by Atlantis Subsea Farming, the regulator said in a statement

** Atlantis Subsea Farming is a partnership between fish farmer Sinkaberg-Hansen AS and equipment makers Egersund Net AS and Akva Group ASA

** But Atlantis Subsea Farming was only given support for building two out of the six licenses it applied for

** Each licence has a capacity of around 200,000 fish of 4-5 kilo, or around 1,000 tonnes

** The Fisheries Directorate separately said it had rejected an application by Kobbevik and Furuholmen Fish Farming

** In late February Norway's Fisheries Directorate gave conditional support to 2 fish farm concepts, while 3 were rejected (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

