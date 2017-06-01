FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PPG ends quest to buy Akzo Nobel for at least six months
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 9:38 AM / 3 months ago

PPG ends quest to buy Akzo Nobel for at least six months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. paints and coatings maker PPG Industries will not launch a formal bid for Dutch peer Akzo Nobel after repeated informal offers were rejected, it said on Thursday.

Under Dutch securities rules, PPG may not approach Akzo again during a six month cool-down period.

PPG had proposed a takeover deal worth about 26.3 billion euros ($29.5 billion), or 95 euros per share. Akzo shares were trading up 0.4 percent at 74.84 euro shortly before PPG made its announcement. ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)

