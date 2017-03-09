* U.S. PPG makes 21 bln euro bid for Akzo Nobel
* Akzo Nobel rejects unsolicited offer
* Dutch group says to spin off specialty chemicals
* Days before Dutch election, foreign takeovers in focus
* Shares rise 14 pct to near record levels
(Adds estimate on value of chemicals division, details on
advisers, political reaction)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, March 9 Dutch paints and coatings
maker Akzo Nobel NV rejected a 21 billion euro ($22
billion) bid from larger U.S. rival PPG Industries Inc
on Thursday, saying instead it wanted to "unlock value" by
spinning off its chemicals business.
PPG's unsolicited offer comes just days before an election
where the vulnerability of the biggest Dutch companies to
foreign takeover has been an issue.
Underlining such concerns, the country's Economic Affairs
Minister Henk Kamp said the proposed deal was "not in the
interest of the Netherlands."
Akzo Chief Executive Ton Buechner said the maker of Dulux
paint was best placed to create value itself and was looking at
floating or selling its specialty chemicals arm, which accounts
for roughly a third of sales and earnings, with a 2016 operating
profit of 629 million euros on sales of 4.8 billion euros.
The cash and share offer from PPG was "unsolicited,
non-binding and conditional" and worth around 83 euros per
share, Akzo said. The bid represented a 29 percent premium to
Akzo's closing price of 64.42 euros on Wednesday and its shares
almost 15 percent to 73.95 euros on Thursday, nearing all-time
highs.
Pittsburgh-based PPG confirmed its approach on Thursday,
saying its proposal was "attractive and comprehensive."
"We believe a combination is a very compelling strategic
opportunity," said CEO Michael McGarry in a statement, adding he
believed it was in the interest of shareholders, employees and
customers as well.
"PPG...has devoted has devoted significant time and
resources to analyzing a potential combination of PPG and
AkzoNobel and is confident in its ability to execute and
complete the proposed transaction," it said.
But Buechner said Akzo's management and supervisory boards
had concluded that the PPG proposal failed "to reflect the
long-term value creation potential of the company".
PPG's offer was also risky because cost savings were
uncertain, it would lead to a highly leveraged company, and it
stood a good chance of being blocked by regulators, he added.
However, analysts said there could be merit in a deal.
"In our view, Akzo Nobel could in large parts be a good fit
for PPG in a fragmented global coatings market," said Kepler
Cheuvreux analyst Christian Faitz in a note.
Faitz said the pair were the two biggest players, with PPG
holding 12 percent of the market and Akzo another 9 percent.
"One significant overlap would be in automotive refinish,
while all other segments except for decorative paints in Europe
would be a good complementary fit," he said.
In the United States, paintmaker Sherwin Williams is in the
process of buying Valspar in a deal worth $11.3 billion.
DUTCH TAKEOVER DEFENCES
Analyst Jauke de Jong of AFS Group in Amsterdam said he
thought regulators would oppose the deal on antitrust grounds
and he doubted PPG could overcome Akzo opposition.
"AkzoNobel has sufficient takeover defences to block a
hostile takeover," he said.
Like many Dutch companies, Akzo Nobel has strong defences
in place against a hostile takeover. Under a 1928 provision,
members of its supervisory board hold "priority shares" granting
them the right to make binding nominations to the management
board or amend the company's articles of association.
Buechner said Akzo had intended to announce plans to sell or
float the specialty chemicals division later this year, but had
brought forward the announcement after PPG's offer.
ING Bank analyst Stijn Demeester said the division could be
sold for around 9 times 2016 EBITDA of 953 million euros, or
around 8.6 billion euros.
"The reason to do that would be that it would lead to a
re-rating of the rest of Akzo's businesses" which trade at a
discount to peers, he said.
People close to the matter said that Akzo would likely
market the asset to peers such as BASF, Sabic,
Celanese and Eastman as well as private equity
groups.
If Akzo does spin off the division, it will be the latest in
a series of European companies to attempt to unlock greater
shareholder value by doing so.
In a such event, the unit would likely fetch a lower
valuation, possibly around 8 times its core earnings, one of the
people said.
Akzo's specialty chemicals business makes ingredients used
in industrial processes and products, including polymers, salt
and chloralkalines used for making everything from foodstuffs to
household products, paper, vehicles and constructing buildings.
Akzo, which has net debt of 1.25 billion euros, fell short
of analyst earnings estimates in the last three months of 2016,
as its marine and energy sectors weighed. Restructuring costs
also pressured results.
In January PPG reported adjusted full year operating income
of $1.55 billion. It has net debt of $3.8 billion and a market
capitalisation of $27 billion.
Akzo is being advised by Lazard and HSBC. PPG is being
advised by Goldman Sachs.
($1 = 0.9471 euros)
(Additional reporting by Thomas Escritt, Arno Schuetze,
Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Alexander
Smith and Keith Weir)