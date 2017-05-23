FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2017 / 7:40 AM / 3 months ago

PPG CEO says remains interested in "consensual" deal with Akzo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 23 (Reuters) - PPG Industries remains interested in negotiating a "consensual" deal with Akzo Nobel , even as the Dutch rival paint maker resists its 26.3 billion euro ($29.5 billion) takeover offer, PPG's top executive said on Tuesday.

PPG Chief Executive Michael McGarry, who was in the Netherlands for a shareholder lawsuit against Akzo a day earlier, told journalists he had never before seen such hostility between a company and its shareholders.

But he said he still wishes to pursue "a consensual, privately negotiated deal" with Akzo. (Reporting by Toby Sterling and Bart Meijer. Writing by Anthony Deutsch. Editing by Louise Heavens)

