FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
PPG says ready to address Akzo Nobel objections to offer
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 5 months ago

PPG says ready to address Akzo Nobel objections to offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 5 (Reuters) - PPG Industries, the U.S. paints and coating makers that is trying to buy smaller Dutch peer Akzo Nobel, said on Wednesday it was ready to address various non-financial objections Akzo had raised about PPG's offer.

On Tuesday, Akzo repeated its opposition to PPG's 24.5 billion euro ($26.1 billion) offer, saying it would face antitrust difficulties and would be bad for employees. . A large number of Akzo shareholders have urged the management to enter discussions.

In a statement on Wednesday, PPG said it would address Akzo's concerns, including commitments to research and development, employment terms, location of divisional headquarters, community investment and sustainability targets.

"We once again invite AkzoNobel to meet with us ... We are prepared to address all of AkzoNobel's concerns in a collaborative and substantive manner," PPG Michael McGarry said in a statement.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Edmund Blair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.