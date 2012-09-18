FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-AkzoNobel CEO taking medical leave for fatigue
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 18, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-AkzoNobel CEO taking medical leave for fatigue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

AMSTERDAM, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Dutch group AkzoNobel , the world’s largest paints maker and owner of the Dulux brand, said chief executive Ton Büchner was taking medical leave for a few weeks for fatigue.

“This decision has been made based on medical advice following Ton Büchner being diagnosed with temporary fatigue,” the company said on Tuesday. “His recovery is expected to enable him to return to work in the first half of October.”

Chief financial officer Keith Nichols will be the first point of contact on the executive committee during Büchner’s absence.

Büchner, in his mid-forties, took over from Hans Wijers as CEO in April. He was previously head of Swiss machinery maker Sulzer. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Dan Lalor) (sara.webb@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5000; Reuters Messaging: sara.webb.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.