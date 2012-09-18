AkzoNobel CEO to take medical leave

AMSTERDAM, Sept 18 (Reuters) - AkzoNobel NV, the world’s largest paints maker and owner of the Dulux brand, said its new chief executive, Ton Büchner, was taking medical leave for a few weeks.

“This decision has been made based on medical advice following Ton Büchner being diagnosed with temporary fatigue,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“His recovery is expected to enable him to return to work in the first half of October.”

Büchner took over from Hans Wijers as chief executive in April.