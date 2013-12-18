FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Akzo Nobel to purchase annuities for US pension obligations
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2013 / 7:15 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Akzo Nobel to purchase annuities for US pension obligations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Akzo Nobel NV : * Says AkzoNobel to purchase annuities for US pension obligations * Annuity purchase is expected to reduce AkzoNobel’s US pension obligations by about $655 million * Says to recognise premium payable to MetLife, maintain pre-transaction funded status, have paid $170 million to pension plan * Says annuity purchase will cover around 9,400 US retirees and beneficiaries who retired prior to October 2013 * Says payment administration for pension benefits is expected to transfer to MetLife by the end of Q1 2014

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.