FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Akzo Nobel says ICI Pension Fund Trustee agrees 3.6 bln stg annuity buy-in
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
March 26, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Akzo Nobel says ICI Pension Fund Trustee agrees 3.6 bln stg annuity buy-in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 26 (Reuters) - Akzo Nobel NV : * ICI Pension Fund trustee agrees GBP 3.6 bn annuity buy-in * 2 deals with Legal & General, Prudential Retirement Income Limited and cover,in aggregate, £3.6 billion (EUR4.3 billion) of pensioner liabilities * Buy-ins involve purchase of bulk annuity policies under which insurers will pay to ici pension fund amounts equivalent to benefits payable * Says triennial review of the current recovery plan is due to be completed in 2015 * Likely that there will be an increase in the top-UPS as a result of this transaction, in the order of £125 million (EUR149 million * Says accounting effects of the transaction on akzonobel will be fully assessed after completion * Estimated impact will be increased financing expenses of £25 million (EUR30 million) per year from 2015 in the income statement * Also from 2015, a reduction in the balance sheet equity of approximately £640 million (EUR765 million).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.