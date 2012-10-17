FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AkzoNobel CEO to return at year-end following medical leave
October 17, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

AkzoNobel CEO to return at year-end following medical leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The head of leading paints maker AkzoNobel, who has been on medical leave since early September, will return to work around year-end, the Dutch company said on Wednesday, but it did not say when he would be able to update investors on strategy.

AkzoNobel was due to update investors this month on its strategy for the next few years, but had to postpone the announcement indefinitely after Ton Büchner, who took over as chief executive in April, went on medical leave citing fatigue.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
