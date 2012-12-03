FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AkzoNobel CEO to return from medical leave on Dec. 7
December 3, 2012

AkzoNobel CEO to return from medical leave on Dec. 7

AMSTERDAM, Dec 3 (Reuters) - AkzoNobel said its chief executive, Ton Buechner, who has been on medical leave since early September, will return to work on December 7 after making a full recovery, pushing shares in the world’s largest paints maker up over 1 percent.

The firm, which also makes performance coatings for cars, aircraft and ships, said Buechner would update investors on his long-awaited strategy on Feb. 20 in conjunction with the fourth-quarter results.

The update had to be postponed from Oct. 22 after Buechner went on medical leave because of exhaustion.

