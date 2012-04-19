AkzoNobel sees some slowdown in emerging markets -CFO

AMSTERDAM, April 19 (Reuters) - AkzoNobel NV, the world’s largest paints maker, is seeing some slowdown in economic growth in key emerging markets such as China and in Southeast Asia, the chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Keith Nichols also said that weakness in Europe’s mature markets has had an impact on volumes.

While AkzoNobel has passed on higher costs of raw materials to its customers, it still sees upwards pressure on prices of Titanium dioxide, a paint pigment, this year, he said.