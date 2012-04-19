FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AkzoNobel sees some slowdown in emerging markets -CFO
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

AkzoNobel sees some slowdown in emerging markets -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 19 (Reuters) - AkzoNobel NV, the world’s largest paints maker, is seeing some slowdown in economic growth in key emerging markets such as China and in Southeast Asia, the chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Keith Nichols also said that weakness in Europe’s mature markets has had an impact on volumes.

While AkzoNobel has passed on higher costs of raw materials to its customers, it still sees upwards pressure on prices of Titanium dioxide, a paint pigment, this year, he said.

