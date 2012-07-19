UPDATE 1-AkzoNobel sees tough economic outlook, high costs

AMSTERDAM, July 19 (Reuters) - AkzoNobel NV, the world’s largest paints maker and owner of the Dulux brand, warned of a tough economic environment ahead and continuing high costs for raw materials as it reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Ton Buechner, who took over from Hans Wijers as chief executive in April, said the company would provide a strategic update when it announces its third-quarter results, but gave no forecast for full-year numbers.

“The economic environment remains our principal sensitivity,” AkzoNobel said in a statement.

“The concerns are focused on the risk of recession in Europe, delayed recovery of the U.S. property market and the potential of a slowdown in Asia.”

AkzoNobel reported earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBITDA) of 593 million euros ($727.3 million), up 8 percent from a year ago as the company was able to increase prices. Net profit was 197 million euros on sales of 4.406 billion euros.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast EBITDA before incidentals of 565 million euros and a net profit of 179 million euros, on revenue of 4.324 billion euros.