FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-AkzoNobel sees tough economic outlook, high costs
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 5:27 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-AkzoNobel sees tough economic outlook, high costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 19 (Reuters) - AkzoNobel NV, the world’s largest paints maker and owner of the Dulux brand, warned of a tough economic environment ahead and continuing high costs for raw materials as it reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Ton Buechner, who took over from Hans Wijers as chief executive in April, said the company would provide a strategic update when it announces its third-quarter results, but gave no forecast for full-year numbers.

“The economic environment remains our principal sensitivity,” AkzoNobel said in a statement.

“The concerns are focused on the risk of recession in Europe, delayed recovery of the U.S. property market and the potential of a slowdown in Asia.”

AkzoNobel reported earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBITDA) of 593 million euros ($727.3 million), up 8 percent from a year ago as the company was able to increase prices. Net profit was 197 million euros on sales of 4.406 billion euros.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast EBITDA before incidentals of 565 million euros and a net profit of 179 million euros, on revenue of 4.324 billion euros.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.