FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AkzoNobel Q1 results beat forecasts
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 5:10 AM / 5 years ago

AkzoNobel Q1 results beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 19 (Reuters) - AkzoNobel NV, the world’s largest paints maker and owner of the Dulux brand, on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBITDA) of 423 million euros, beating analysts’ forecasts.

It reported a first-quarter net profit of 70 million euros from continuing operations, and revenue of 3.972 billion euros.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast EBITDA before incidentals of 385 million euros and a net profit of 67.3 million euros, on revenue of 3.883 billion euros.

AkzoNobel’s U.S. peers have both issued bullish outlooks recently. Chemical-maker PPG Industries Inc forecast first-quarter profit above Wall Street expectations on April 5, and said it would lay off 2,000 workers, mostly in Europe, due to weak demand.

Top U.S. paints maker Sherwin-Williams Co on April 9 raised its earnings outlook for the first quarter, helped mainly by strong sales at its retail business segment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.