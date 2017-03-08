FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Akzo Nobel explores sale, merger with peer -sources
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
March 8, 2017 / 7:09 PM / 5 months ago

Akzo Nobel explores sale, merger with peer -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel NV is exploring a sale or merger with a peer, and is in talks with companies including U.S. coatings manufacturer PPG Industries Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. PPG declined to comment, while Akzo Nobel did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bloomberg News reported earlier that PPG was exploring a potential deal with Akzo Nobel.

Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London; Editing by Susan Fenton

