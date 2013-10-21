FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AkzoNobel says FY operating income unlikely to exceed 908 mln euros
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 21, 2013 / 5:25 AM / 4 years ago

AkzoNobel says FY operating income unlikely to exceed 908 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - AkzoNobel NV’s third-quarter core earnings narrowly missed analysts’ estimates and the Dutch paints and chemicals company said full-year operating income was unlikely to beat last year’s level of 908 million euros ($1.24 billion) due to restructuring charges and weak markets.

AkzoNobel, which owns the Dulux paint brand, reported third-quarter earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBITDA) of 456 million euros on revenue of 3.78 billion euros.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected EBITDA of 457 million euros and revenue of 3.762 billion euros.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.