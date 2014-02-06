FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AkzoNobel Q4 EBITDA ahead of estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-AkzoNobel Q4 EBITDA ahead of estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Akzo Nobel NV : * Akzonobel publishes Q4 and full-year 2013 results * Says revenue for both Q4 and full year down 5 percent * Q4 revenue 3.482 billion euros (Reuters av forecast 3.512 billion euros) * Will continue to significantly restructure businesses in 2014 to reduce cost base further * Q4 EBITDA 208 million euros (Reuters av forecast 197 million euros) * Says on track to deliver on its 2015 targets of ROS at 9.0 percent and ROI at 14.0 percent * Says decorative paints full-year revenue was down 3 percent as a result of adverse currency effects and divestments * Says PIP announced in October 2011 exceeded anticipated cumulative amount of EUR500 million in EBITDA for period through 2013 * Says total restructuring costs for 2013 amounted to EUR348 million (2012: EUR292 million), of which EUR204 million in Q4 * Says anticipates 2014 restructuring charges of at least EUR250 million * Says will continue to significantly restructure businesses in 2014 to reduce cost base further

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.