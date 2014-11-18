FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Akzo Nobel reports fraud targeted at Chicago office
November 18, 2014 / 5:21 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Akzo Nobel reports fraud targeted at Chicago office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Akzo Nobel Nv :

* Akzonobel subject to external fraud targeted at Chicago office

* Fraud involves an amount of up to eur53 million

* Company may be able to reduce ultimate financial impact

* Believes this is an isolated incident that is not linked in any way to operational activities of company and its businesses

* When detected immediate action was taken and every effort is being made to recover money

* Appropriate law enforcement authorities have been contacted and at this stage company is not able to comment further. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

