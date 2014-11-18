BRIEF-Akzo Nobel reports fraud targeted at Chicago office

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Akzo Nobel Nv :
* Akzonobel subject to external fraud targeted at Chicago office
* Fraud involves an amount of up to eur53 million
* Company may be able to reduce ultimate financial impact
* Believes this is an isolated incident that is not linked in any way to operational activities of company and its businesses
* When detected immediate action was taken and every effort is being made to recover money
* Appropriate law enforcement authorities have been contacted and at this stage company is not able to comment further.