Kuwait's Al Ahli Bank appoints former Gulf Bank head as CEO
May 1, 2014 / 11:28 AM / 3 years ago

Kuwait's Al Ahli Bank appoints former Gulf Bank head as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, May 1 (Reuters) - Michel Accad has been appointed chief executive of Kuwait’s Al Ahli Bank, a stock market statement said on Thursday, the latest in a series of senior management changes at Kuwaiti lenders.

Accad joins Ahli, a medium-sized lender, from Kuwait’s Gulf Bank where he resigned as CEO last year. He was replaced by Spanish banker Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno.

Two other large Kuwaiti banks have had changes in top management recently.

The CEO of the Gulf state’s biggest Islamic lender, Kuwait Finance House, stepped down on Wednesday and National Bank of Kuwait’s long-serving CEO Ibrahim Dabdoub handed over to his deputy, Isam al-Sager, in March. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by David French)

