Kuwait's appeals court cuts insider trading fine against Al Ahli Bank chairman
#Financials
November 26, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

Kuwait's appeals court cuts insider trading fine against Al Ahli Bank chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Court of Appeal has reduced a fine against the chairman of Al Ahli Bank on alleged insider trading charges to 100,000 dinars ($343,500) from 1.5 million dinars, a bourse statement from the lender said on Wednesday.

In March, the Court of First Instance fined Ahmed Yousef Behbehani, a member of a powerful Kuwaiti business family, after a complaint by the Capital Markets Authority.

Behbehani said at the time he was not guilty of wrongdoing and would appeal the ruling.

Shares in Al Ahli, Kuwait’s seventh-largest bank by assets, closed 1.1 percent lower on Wednesday ahead of the announcement. (1 US dollar = 0.2911 Kuwaiti dinar) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French and Louise Heavens)

