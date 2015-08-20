Kuwait's Al Ahli gets Egypt regulatory nod to buy Piraeus unit

DUBAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Al Ahli Bank received approval from the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority (EFSA) to acquire a controlling stake in Piraeus Bank’s Egypt unit, it said on Thursday.

Al Ahli, Kuwait’s seventh largest bank by assets, plans to pay $150 million in cash for a 98.5 percent shareholding in the Greek lender’s Egyptian unit.

The EFSA approved the deal on Aug. 19, the lender said. Al Ahli has also obtained regulatory approvals from the Egyptian and Kuwaiti central banks.