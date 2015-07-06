FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Real Estate Co and Alinma Investment buy 1.8 bln riyals of land
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi Real Estate Co and Alinma Investment buy 1.8 bln riyals of land

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Real Estate Co signed an agreement with Alinma Investment, a unit of Alinma Bank, to jointly buy 1.8 billion riyals ($480 million) of land in Riyadh, it said in a statement on Monday.

The company did not name the seller of the land, which spanned 4.5 million square metres.

The investment will be financed through a real estate fund to be managed by Alinma Investment after licencing and regulatory approval has been given by the Saudi Arabian Capital Market Authority.

The land will be used for property projects, it said. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting By Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.