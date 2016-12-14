FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Bahrain's Bank Alkhair gets nod to sell stake in Pakistan's Burj Bank
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2016 / 8:18 AM / 8 months ago

Bahrain's Bank Alkhair gets nod to sell stake in Pakistan's Burj Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based Bank Alkhair said on Wednesday it had received approval from the central bank of Pakistan to sell its stake in Pakistan's Burj Bank to a subsidiary of Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group.

Al Baraka, one of the Gulf's top Islamic banks, had said in September that its Pakistani unit, Al Baraka Pakistan, would merge with Burj Bank to create an institution with assets totalling more than $1.1 billion.

Bank Alkhair is an Islamic bank with a presence in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Malaysia and Turkey. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.