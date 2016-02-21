FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group Q4 net attributable profit up 15 pct
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2016 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group Q4 net attributable profit up 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Al Baraka Banking Group , the Bahrain-based Islamic lender with operations in more than a dozen countries, reported a 15 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday.

The bank made a net attributable profit of $42 million in the three months ending Dec. 31, a rise of 15 percent on the same period of 2014, it said in a statement.

The bank’s 2015 net attributable profit was $162.7 million, compared with 2014’s profit of $151.7 million. This increase in earnings came despite the negative impact of a strong U.S. dollar in many of the markets in which it operates, the statement said.

The bank’s board has proposed paying a cash dividend of $0.02 per share and a stock dividend of 3 free shares for every 100 held for the year ending Dec. 31, 2015. This compares with the $0.03 per share cash dividend and 2 free shares per 100 held it paid out in the previous year. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.